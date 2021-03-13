BJP MLA irked at the way PM banner was removed after MP event

Some Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders complained to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan that a security official pulled off a banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''disrespectfully'' after a function at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday.

Govindpura MLA Krishna Gaur said Vardhan and MP state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang promised to look into the matter and assured that action would be taken against the official in question.

Vardhan was here to inaugurate various facilities at the AIIMS.

