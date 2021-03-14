J'khand for 75 per cent reservation for local youths in pvt sector jobs

Ranchi, Mar 13 :PTI: The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has decided to reserve 75 per cent of the jobs in the private sector in the state with salary of up to Rs 30000 for the local people, a senior official said on Saturday.

The government may announce it on Monday in the state Assembly, he said.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Friday and Soren himself may announce it in the House, the official said.

As per it local youths will get reservation in private sector and 75 per cent of the jobs with salary of up to Rs 30000 per month will be provided to them.

This apart the government has also decided to give unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 to youths who have technical education but no jobs, the official said.

This too is likely to be announced in the Assembly.

A similar decision on employment was taken by the Haryana government recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)