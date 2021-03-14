Over 160 prison inmates provided free spectacles after IVI eye camp in Madurai

More than 160 inmates of two prisons here were diagnosed with vision problems and most of them provided free of cost spectacles during a camp conducted by India Vision Institute (IVI), a non-governmental organization providing eye care to the underprivileged.

The IVI, working to eliminate vision impairment, prevent avoidable blindness and provide access to spectacles to those in need, screened 201 inmates at the Central Prison and Women's Prison during a three-day camp since March 10.

During the camp, the NGO also examined more than 400 people in three villages and provided spectacles to the needy, according to a press release.

As many as 167 inmates in the men's prison were examined and of the 138 diagnosed with refractive errors, 76 were provided free spectacles on the spot, it said, adding the remaining will be provided glasses in the next few days.

Among 41 women inmates screened, 24 diagnosed with refractive errors were provided glasses.

Twenty-seven men and seven women inmates have been referred to hospital for further eye examination, the release said.

''The screenings are particularly beneficial to older inmates as, with vision issues, they find it difficult to read or write and engage in other productive activities if they don't have access to a pair of spectacles,'' IVI's CEO, Vinod Daniel was quoted as saying in the release.

