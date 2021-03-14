Left Menu

119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing schools, colleges in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:12 IST
119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing schools, colleges in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has accorded approval to the creation of 119 posts in 10 new Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) schools and five nursing colleges, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

With this, all the 15 new nursing schools and colleges will be made fully operational, he said.

A proposal submitted by the Health and Medical Education department for these academic and administrative posts was approved by the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the spokesman said.

The posts will be created in six ANM schools in Bhaderwah, Billawar, Thanamandi, Surankote, Anantnag and Kokernag, four GNM schools in Doda, Kathua, Rajouri and Ganderbal, and five nursing colleges, he added.

''The decision will enhance the quality of paramedical education and services provided by the nursing sector,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the ...

BJP to end TMC's 'syndicate raaj' in Bengal: Swapan Dasgupta

Minutes after he was nominated as BJP candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said his party wants to put an end to TMCs syndicate raj in West Bengal.He also asked people who hail from the...

WRAPUP 4-Five killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Myanmars commercial capital Yangon on Sunday and at least three people were killed as protests against the militarys seizure of power continued for a sixth week, witnesses and domestic media s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021