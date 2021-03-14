Over 90% polling in elections to two Teachers constituencies in AP Legislative Council

Amaravati, Mar 14 (PTI): More than 90 per cent polling was reported in the election for two Teachers constituency seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Sunday.

State Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand said 91.91 per cent polling was reported in East and West Godavari Teachers constituency and about 93 per cent in Krishna-Guntur constituency, as per preliminary reports, at the close of polling at 4 PM.

''No untoward incidents were reported in the two constituencies and the polling was peaceful,'' the CEO said.

There are five Teachers constituency seats in the 58- member AP Legislative Council.

Sitting MLCs Ramu Surya Rao and A S Ramakrishna are set to retire at the end of their six-year term on March 29.

There are 17,467 electors in East and West and 13,505 in Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituencies.

In all 30 candidates were in the fray in the two constituencies.

Sitting legislator A S Ramakrishna is trying his luck once again from the Krishna-Guntur Teachers Constituency while the remaining are new candidates.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has supported the candidature of Ramakrishna while in East and West Godavari Teachers Constituency it has extended support to an independent nominee Cherukuri Subhash Chandra Bose.

Counting of votes would be taken up on March 17.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

