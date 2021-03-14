Chess Federation to organise Punjab Int'l GM tourney in Jalandhar

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) will organise the inagural edition of the Punjab International Grandmasters tournament in Jalandhar later this year.

The Senior National Chess Championship will be held in Kanpur from April 13 to 20, informed AICF president Sanjay Kapoor.

The AICF president also disclosed that 1,500 aspiring coaches were currently being trained by 14 Grandmasters and 14 International masters.

''Our aim is to create employment for thousands of chess coaches, who will in turn teach and develop lacs of players. We are looking at creating an intellectual force in Modern India, the kind of which has never been seen before anywhere,'' Kapoor said.

