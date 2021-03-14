CPI earmarked Thattanchavady seat; accord inked with Congress

CPI earmarked Thattanchavady seat; accord inked with CongressPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:52 IST
The Communist Party of India (CPI), a constituent of the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance, was earmarked the Thattanchavady segment here to field its candidate in the April 6 Assembly poll.
An agreement was inked in this regard between the Puducherry PCC president A V Subramanian and the secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI A M Saleem at the PCC office here on Sunday, a press release from the PCC president said.
The Congress and DMK have already been earmarked 15 and 13 seats respectively to field their candidates through an accord reached on Saturday.
The Union Territory has totally 30 seats and the CPI has now been allotted Thattanchavady seat.
A decision in respect of the remaining one seat is yet to be taken.PTI COR NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Charges against Sonowal, Himanta to be probed if 'Grand Alliance' forms govt in Assam: Baghel
Tejashwi Yadav says RJD will contest Assam Assembly polls in alliance with like-minded parties.
Cong-Left alliance, ISF to discuss seat sharing at 4:30 pm today
RJD will contest Assam Assembly polls in alliance with like- minded parties: Tejashwi
Want alliance with BJP for upcoming polls, as well for 2022 UP elections: RPI chief Athawale