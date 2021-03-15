Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 00:17 IST
Bengal polls: Abbas Siddique's ISF announces candidates for 20 seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF), an alliance partner of the Left Front and the Congress in the state, on Sunday announced the names of candidates for 20 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

ISF president Simul Soren will contest from Haripal in Hooghly district, while Mohammed Iqbal and Nuruzzaman will be the party's candidates from Entally and Metiabruz, respectively, it said in a statement.

ISF is yet to announce the names of candidates from Canning Purba, Jangipara, Bhangar, Madhyamgram, Haroa and Mayureshwar -- the seats it has identified to fight from as a part of the alliance.

The party said that it announced the names of 20 candidates from among the 26 seats for which it has an alliance with the Left Front.

While the Left Front has given 30 seats to the ISF from its kitty, the Congress, from which the Siddique-led party demanded 15 seats, has agreed to give it only eight from its share.

