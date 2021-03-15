Work to get underway for Orewa North West Primary School

Earthworks and retaining structures work will get underway today for one of two new primary schools in the Orewa Whangaparaoa catchment area, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Orewa North West Primary School will cost just over $25 million to build and will initially have the capacity to cater for up to 420 students. A second school, Milldale Primary School, is also being planned with an initial capacity for up to 370 students and has a budget of $20 million.

"Both Year 1-6 schools in the growing areas of north-west Orewa and Milldale are expected to be open for Term 1, 2023," Chris Hipkins said.

"The Orewa Whangaparaoa catchment is a high growth area, with more than 1800 extra students expected by 2030."

Establishment boards are soon to be appointed for both schools, Chris Hipkins said. The establishment boards will consult with their communities on the vision and values for the Orewa North West Primary School and Milldale Primary School.

"Other schools in the area are close to capacity so we're making sure we have schooling options for the hundreds of families moving into new residential developments. Green-field growth in Milldale alone is expected to deliver 4500 new homes over the next decade.

"This latest progress confirms the Labour Government's commitment to our schools and the quality of teaching environments," Chris Hipkins said.

"We have invested in over 1400 new or upgraded classrooms for around 38,000 students across the country. Since October 2017, over 120 redevelopment projects and over 80 expansion projects have been completed."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)