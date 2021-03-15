Left Menu

BJP candidate in Mananthawady declines offer to contest Assembly polls

But I am happy working as a Teaching Assistant at the Veterinary Science University here. Neither I nor anyone close to me is in active politics. Hence I happily reject the proposed nomination, he said in the video. It is unclear whether the local leadership of the BJP in Wayanad had consulted Manikantan before offering or announcing his name as their candidate in Mananthavady. The BJP leadership is yet to react to the development.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:33 IST
BJP candidate in Mananthawady declines offer to contest Assembly polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's candidate from the tribal-reserved constituency of Mananthawady in the Wayanad district of Kerala for the April 6 Assembly elections has refused to contest.

In a video shared on Monday, Manikantan, who belongs to the Paniya tribe, declined the offer by the BJP, saying he does not wish to contest in the poll.

The BJP leadership had on Sunday released its first set of candidates in the southern state including Mananthawady.

Known as Manikuttan among his friends and relatives, the 31-year old MBA graduate said he had no clue about his candidature till he heard the news.

''As a Wayanad resident, it is indeed an honor to get nominated to contest in the polls. But I am happy working as a Teaching Assistant at the Veterinary Science University here.

Neither I nor anyone close to me is in active politics. I am happily engaged and content with my job and family. Hence I happily reject the proposed nomination,'' he said in the video.

It is unclear whether the local leadership of the BJP in Wayanad had consulted Manikantan before offering or announcing his name as their candidate in Mananthavady.

The BJP leadership is yet to react to the development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress following Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj

Instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following Jinnahs footsteps, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, asserting that it would destroy the country.Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-boun...

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

Eds Adds details Kannur Ker, Mar 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the Apr 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district, filed his nomination papers on Monday.Vijayan, who submitted two ...

Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence

A Delhi court reserved its order on Monday on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.Police sought death pe...

Tech Mahindra to buy 70% stake in Perigord Asset Holdings for Rs 182 cr

Tech Mahindra will acquire a 70 per cent stake in Ireland-based Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd for around Rs 182 crore and plans to buy the remaining 30 per cent shareholding over a period of four years.In a statement on Monday, Tech Mahindra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021