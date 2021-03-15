BJP candidate in Mananthawady declines offer to contest Assembly polls

The BJP's candidate from the tribal-reserved constituency of Mananthawady in the Wayanad district of Kerala for the April 6 Assembly elections has refused to contest.

In a video shared on Monday, Manikantan, who belongs to the Paniya tribe, declined the offer by the BJP, saying he does not wish to contest in the poll.

The BJP leadership had on Sunday released its first set of candidates in the southern state including Mananthawady.

Known as Manikuttan among his friends and relatives, the 31-year old MBA graduate said he had no clue about his candidature till he heard the news.

''As a Wayanad resident, it is indeed an honor to get nominated to contest in the polls. But I am happy working as a Teaching Assistant at the Veterinary Science University here.

Neither I nor anyone close to me is in active politics. I am happily engaged and content with my job and family. Hence I happily reject the proposed nomination,'' he said in the video.

It is unclear whether the local leadership of the BJP in Wayanad had consulted Manikantan before offering or announcing his name as their candidate in Mananthavady.

The BJP leadership is yet to react to the development.

