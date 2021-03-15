AIADMK names two candidates for Apr 6 Kerala Assembly polls

The AIADMK on Monday announced fielding two women candidates to the Kerala Assembly elections from as many seats for the April 6 eletions in that state.

Elections will be held for 140 seats in Kerala where the ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a successive term by bucking the trend of a regime change once in five years while opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP are seeking to dethrone the LDF.

B Naseema will fight from Mannarcad while RM Dhanalakshmi is the party's pick for Devikulam constituency, according to the list released by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, Coordinator and K Palaniswami, the joint coordinator. here.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

