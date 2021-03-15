Ramagya School Noida Winning Hearts as the Best School in Noida

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Within a span of 15 years of its existence, Ramagya School, Noida has created a special distinction for itself as a beacon of excellence in the education sector. The school follows a multi-facet approach towards holistic development of students that has gathered the trust of parents from all corners. Affiliated to CBSE & CIE boards, Ramagya School ranks at 4th in ‘Top Schools in Noida’ by ‘Times of India’ and amongst ‘30 great Indian Schools by Forbes’. The school is nestled in a 3-acre campus in the heart of Noida (Sector-50); in a safe and clean neighbourhood. The school boasts a perfect blend of state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology, modern pedagogy, culture, sports, and experiential learning. The curriculum followed at Ramagya also boasts of its global lineage with wide-ranging core subjects, international exchange programmes for global exposure and smart classrooms with an ideal student-teacher ratio of 25:1. Being one of the trendsetter schools in modern education, Ramagya School tops the list of schools in Noida due to its contemporary teaching pedagogies and exclusive initiatives to serve all aspects of children’s emotional and mental wellbeing. These activities encapsulate the significance of mental health, a balanced lifestyle, and inculcate moral values in children to empower their mind-body-soul. Moreover, the Ramagyans have special access to Noida’s top sports academy (Ramagya Sports Academy) that offers world-class training in 35+ sports in association with Indian sports legends like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and BhaichungBhutia. It is a unique offering that sets Ramagya apart from other schools in Noida as the emphases of sports education in everyday student life encourages children to become physically fit and health. Mr.Utkarsh Gupta, MD, Ramagya Group of Schools said, “At the Ramagya School, it is not merely about success; it’s about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness to explore the unknown and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. Ramagya ethos focuses on encouraging the students to utilize their talents, and develop their intellectual and creative interests.” An attestation of its accomplishments, the school has received numerous awards as well as admiration from both parents and the professionals in the education industry, Hence, there is no doubt that Ramagya School is the best CBSE school in Noida. About Ramagya Group For over 36 years, Ramagya Group has been a beacon for expanding educational access and a leader in instructional innovation. It has pushed the envelope further, every year, with innovative learning techniques and a customised approach to maximise the absorption of knowledge because at Ramagya, they strive towards providing holistic value based education that instills an inner confidence in students training and equipping them to face challenges with self-assurance. Today, the Ramagya Group comprises of Ramagya group of schools (three schools); Ramagya Sports Academy (one of the top 10 sports academies in India); Ramagya Institute (one of the top 15 institutes in India); Ramagya First Step (Day-Care); Ramagya Roots (Pre-Schools); SaveNishabd (India’s first crowdfunding platform for dogs); SaiChhaya (Real-estate developer); SavLife (Health products brand); Nishabd ( NGO for dogs); Knowledgevista (Online portal for IIT-JEE, NEET); Baal-Sathee (Student health-benefit programme); Ramagya Theatre lab (Acting school); Ramagya Fresh (food retail); Ruchika Sales Corp. (Trading Company); Market 369 (Indian Marketplace); The Great Sportz (sports academy); Ramagya Mart (eMarketplace platform); Citizen Post (Newspaper Company); Ramagya Digital (Digital marketing agency) and the Ramagya Foundation (12 Programmes) that works for the welfare of the society and animals. Image: Ramagya School Noida PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)