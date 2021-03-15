AIADMK names two candidates for Apr 6 Kerala Assembly polls

AIADMK names two candidates for Apr 6 Kerala Assembly pollsPTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:37 IST
The AIADMK on Monday announced two candidates, both women, for the April 6 Kerala Assembly elections.
Elections will be held for 140 seats in Kerala where the ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a successive term by bucking the trend of a regime change once in five years while opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP are seeking to dethrone the LDF.
B Naseema will fight from Mannarcad while RM Dhanalakshmi is the party's pick for the Devikulam constituency, according to the list released here by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, Coordinator, and K Palaniswami, the joint coordinator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress-Left-ISF alliance not a threat to BJP in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
Erstwhile Congress government in Pudhucherry did ''petty politics'' on implementing Central government schemes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karaikkal.
Congress collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics, claims Shah in Karaikal public meeting.
Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming there is no dedicated fisheries ministry; Says the Congress leader was on 'vacation' and the NDA had set it up in 2019.
Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah