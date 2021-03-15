AIADMK names two candidates for Apr 6 Kerala Assembly polls

The AIADMK on Monday announced two candidates, both women, for the April 6 Kerala Assembly elections.

Elections will be held for 140 seats in Kerala where the ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a successive term by bucking the trend of a regime change once in five years while opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP are seeking to dethrone the LDF.

Advertisement

B Naseema will fight from Mannarcad while RM Dhanalakshmi is the party's pick for the Devikulam constituency, according to the list released here by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, Coordinator, and K Palaniswami, the joint coordinator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)