RS MP makes case for categorising teachers as frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:03 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Jadhav on Monday suggested categorizing teachers as frontline workers for COVID-19 inoculation and use of mobile ambulance services to vaccinate bedridden senior citizens.

Raising the issue as part of his special mention in the House, Jadhav said as the vaccination drive progresses and society returns to normalcy, the next challenge is to overcome the loss of learning during the pandemic.

In most states, the new school year will start in April, and there is a need to accelerate the process of the safe reopening of the schools, colleges, and universities, he added.

This, the MP said, will be possible only if teachers, their supporting staff, and childcare workers are ''prioritized to get the vaccine''.

''Given the potentially huge adverse multiplier effect, I strongly feel that the government should categorize teachers as frontline workers and take measures to vaccinate teachers at all levels, Anganwadi, malware, from primary school to the university level and associated school and college staff, irrespective of their age or comorbidities,'' Jadhav said.

Highlighting that it is not possible for senior citizens who are over 90 or are bedridden to travel all the way to the vaccination centers, he said, ''I strongly feel that the government should provide a mobile ambulance service area-wise, which will go to their homes and give them vaccination dose in the presence of a doctor. This will make the vaccination drive effective.'' The Rajya Sabha MP urged the central government to issue necessary instructions to the states.

