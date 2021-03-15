Left Menu

Banking services hit in Punjab, Haryana

Banking services in Punjab and Haryana were hit on Monday as employees under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions went on a two-day countrywide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned banks.

Banking services like cheque clearances and deposits were affected, said protesting bank employees.

However, private sector banks remained open.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a strike call for March 15 and 16, and claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike.

In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.

Bank employees held protest rallies at many places in Punjab and Haryana to oppose the Central government's move.

At Ludhiana, convener of the UFBU Naresh Gaur said they opposed the decision of the government to privatise two public sector banks.

Protesters also shouted slogans against the proposed move of the government.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

