Left Menu

Dept, universities reach fee compact to ensure fee increases for 2021 AY

Responding to the South African Union of Students (SAUS) letter of demands, which includes a 0% fee increase for the 2021 academic year, Nzimande said institutions rely on student fees for their core operating income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:45 IST
Dept, universities reach fee compact to ensure fee increases for 2021 AY
The Minister, however, said additional funding is not available from the government to support a 0% fee increase. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, says the department and universities have reached another fee compact to ensure fee increases for the 2021 academic year are kept at affordable levels.

The compact is also aimed at ensuring the sustainability of universities.

Responding to the South African Union of Students (SAUS) letter of demands, which includes a 0% fee increase for the 2021 academic year, Nzimande said institutions rely on student fees for their core operating income.

The Minister, however, said additional funding is not available from the government to support a 0% fee increase.

"Fee consultations take place at the institutional level. In addition, student leaders are represented on university councils, where budgeting and fee decisions are taken.

"Institutions have to remain financially sustainable in order to meet their operational commitments and their academic responsibilities," Nzimande said.

Return of students to campuses

On the students' demand for a 100% return of all students to campuses under lockdown level 1, Nzimande said students who have challenges with connectivity should be able to return to campuses, where they are able to access the relevant connectivity and support from institutions.

However, the Minister emphasised that individual institutions must manage these processes in line with their own resources and strategies, and the ability to provide a safe environment for the return of students and staff, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will be releasing directions to support and guide institutions in managing the return of students and the start of the 2021 academic year," Nzimande said.

NSFAS working hard to finalise appeals

Giving an update on NSFAS appeals, Nzimande said NSFAS is working hard to finalise appeals so that students are not prevented from registering in time to start the 2021 academic year.

The Minister urged student structures to continue engaging with the management teams of all public universities, using the communication structures that are already in place.

He said many of the matters raised by student leaders require that students and university management work together at the institutional level.

"Many of the issues that have been raised will require careful consideration and planning at the national level, and will be addressed through the work that the Department of Higher Education and Training, will be doing in collaboration with other government departments, including National Treasury, the Department of Science and Innovation and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation," Nzimande said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai-based IMK Architects Win Prestigious International Design Award

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Mumbai-based architecture and urban design firm IMK Architects was honoured as a Supreme Winner at the prestigious 2021 Surface Design Awards, London, for the Symbiosis University Hospital and Res...

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender

Artysh Lopsan may be a tall rival but he is still a kid Indias professional boxing star Vijender Singh said on Monday, exuding confidence of extending his unbeaten streak when he trades punches with his Russian opponent here on Friday.Vijen...

No proposal to bring petrol, diesel, ATF, gas under GST: FM Sitharaman

Amid record-high fuel prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said there is no proposal as of now to bring crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel ATF and natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax GST.When the GST was introduce...

Somaiya seeks probe into reinstatement of Waze as cop in 2020

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday sought a probeinto the reinstatement Sachin Waze in the Mumbai police force last year.The Mumbai police on Monday suspended Waze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021