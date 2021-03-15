Many sitting MPs nominated by BJP for Bengal polls did nothing for state's welfare: Mamata

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for nominating its sitting MPs from several assembly seats in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought to know if they would be ''spreading lies and engineering riots'' after the elections.

Banerjee, while addressing a rally here in Purulia district, mocked the BJP's 'rath yatra', and said she has always known that chariots are taken out for Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings.

''Some BJP leaders are moving around in so-called 'rath', but we have always known that Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings travel in chariots. Are they (BJP leaders) bigger than God?'' the CM, who is still recuperating from the injuries she sustained last week in Nandigram, said.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the cancellation of his first public meeting of the day at Jhargram, Banerjee, insinuating that the rally was called off due to lack of attendees, said, ''Had he requested, we would have sent some people to the venue.

The TMC boss, who addressed the crowd sitting in a wheelchair, said the MPs nominated by the saffron camp have done nothing for the welfare of the state or its people.

''Some of the 18 BJP MPs nominated by the BJP have done nothing for the state. What they will do if they win? Spread lies and engineer riots?'' she stated.

