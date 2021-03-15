Gunmen kidnap primary school pupils in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna state -security commissioner

Gunmen kidnapped primary school pupils and teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, the state's security commissioner said on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the state government has received reports of kidnapping of pupils and teachers in the Birnin Gwari local government area and is obtaining details on the number of people abducted.

