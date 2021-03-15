Left Menu

Primary, middle schools resume physical classes in Kashmir

They said the attendance, however, was on the lower side in the wake of some COVID-19 positive cases being detected in some schools of the Valley over the past 14 days after the high and higher secondary schools were reopened by the administration.The exact number of students who attended the classes today would be known later in the evening as the figures are pouring in, the officials said.Private schools had higher attendance of the students as the management of these schools bifurcated the existing classes to reduce the number of students in each class.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:51 IST
Primary, middle schools resume physical classes in Kashmir

Primary and middle schools in Kashmir resumed physical classes on Monday after a gap of one year, but the attendance was low due to apprehensions about the spread of COVID-19.

The schools across the Valley were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in the wake of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the students of primary and middle schools resumed the class work on Monday. They said the attendance, however, was on the lower side in the wake of some COVID-19 positive cases being detected in some schools of the Valley over the past 14 days after the high and higher secondary schools were reopened by the administration.

''The exact number of students who attended the classes today would be known later in the evening as the figures are pouring in,'' the officials said.

Private schools had higher attendance of the students as the management of these schools bifurcated the existing classes to reduce the number of students in each class. The students of each group can attend physical classes on alternate days while they have to attend the online classes on the remaining three days of the week.

However, those students who do not wish to attend the school have the option of attending online classes for the entire period.

Only those students were allowed to attend schools who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.

Most private schools had sought no-objection certificates from the parents, absolving the school management of any blame in case of any health issues arising due to the conduct of physical classes.

Several schools have asked the students to bring along medical fitness certificates from doctors on the first day of school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines see 'glimmers of hope' as bookings improve

Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it expects a first-quarter revenue decline at the low end of its forecast for a 60 to 65 decline from the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel demand, as domestic bookings improve....

Exports marginally up 0.67 pc at USD 27.93 bn, imports rise by 6.96 pc to USD 40.54 bn in Feb: Govt data.

Exports marginally up 0.67 pc at USD 27.93 bn, imports rise by 6.96 pc to USD 40.54 bn in Feb Govt data....

Judge orders 4 months pre-trial detention for Bolivia's Áñez

A judge in Bolivia on Sunday ordered former interim president Jeanine ez held for four months in preventative detention following her arrest on charges linked to the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which his supporters consider...

Three suspects arrested for Limpopo couple's murder

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a young couple on 06 October 2020 at Ga-Rapitsi village in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo.The couple, Lucia Malapane, 18, and Nius Malatjie, 21, were found dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021