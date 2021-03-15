Pokhriyal rules out possibility of conducting NEET twice in 2021
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday ruled out the possibility of conducting medical entrance exam NEET twice this year.
“National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education conducts Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programme in medical sciences, in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. In 2021, the NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time,” Pokhriyal told Lok Sabha in response to a written question.
He, however, did not comment whether it will be conducted twice next year.
Request for conducting the National Eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) twice a year began after the Ministry of Education announced that engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains will be conducted four times a year starting 2021.
NEET this year will be conducted on August 1 in 11 languages. However, the application process for the exam is yet to begin.
