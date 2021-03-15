Left Menu

Afghan ministry tried to shift blame over girls singing ban

Afghanistans education ministry on Monday denied it was behind a recent memo that banned girls 12 years old and older from singing in public, putting the blame instead on the ministrys Kabul department and its local chief.The memo, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, had gone out to all school districts in Kabul, the Afghan capital.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:22 IST
Afghan ministry tried to shift blame over girls singing ban

Afghanistan's education ministry on Monday denied it was behind a recent memo that banned girls 12 years old and older from singing in public, putting the blame instead on the ministry's Kabul department and its local chief.

The memo, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, had gone out to all school districts in Kabul, the Afghan capital. It stated that girls older than 12 cannot perform in any public event and that singing at such events is strictly forbidden. It went on to say that only female teachers can teach music to girls older than 12. The memo triggered an outcry from activists and prompted a social media campaign known as #IAmMySong, started by Ahmad Sarmast, the founder of Afghanistan's Institute of Music. The campaign gained traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive. The ministry then tried to backpedal, with spokeswoman Najiba Arian insisting last Friday that the purpose of the memo was misunderstood and that its objective was not to ban girls singing but to prevent boys and girls from participating in public events that could spread the coronavirus. A new memo was subsequently sent, saying music groups for both secondary school girls and boys were being banned because of the pandemic. Afghanistan has recorded more than 55,000 cases of the virus and 2,451 deaths but testing is inadequate and the real numbers are believed to be far greater. On Monday, a statement from the ministry said it is “committed to support the right to education and the right of all male and female students to participate in cultural, artistic and sports programs.” ''This ministry does not intend to restrict the legal and educational rights of students,” it added. Arian on Monday said the original memo “does not reflect the official position and policy'' of the ministry. She added that an investigation was launched into the Kabul branch of the ministry and its chief, Ahmad Zameer Gowara, who was responsible for the memo. “If necessary, the Ministry of Education will also resort to disciplinary action,” Arian also said.

The memo and the subsequent uproar comes as women's rights activists and civil society groups are fighting to ensure that fragile human rights gains made over the last 20 years in Afghanistan — since the U.S.-led invasion ousted the Taliban regime — take center stage in the peace talks underway between the Kabul government and the Taliban. It also shows how the rights of girls and women are under threat from conservatives on both sides of the protracted conflict.

Sarmast, who started the hashtag campaign, said those defending the rights of women and girls are “not going to keep silent until the result of the investigation'' are announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress slams govt for not utilising funds for water sector

Cautioning that water is going to be a big issue in the future, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Monday slammed the government for not utilising the allocated funds for different projects and programmes in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.Particip...

Tokyo reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Japan, March 15 ANIXinhua Tokyo on Monday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the capitals tally to 115,584. The local government and health officials said the seven-day average of daily cases stood at 287.6, which is 113.5 per ...

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...

Pawar meets NCP ministers, says govt schemes shouldn't stop

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra has to be on alert in view of the rising coronavirus cases, but the implementation of welfare schemes should not stop.Pawar met ministers from his party, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021