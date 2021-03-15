Gujarat: Shortfall of over 9k classrooms, 286 schools shut

Gujarat: Shortfall of over 9k classrooms, 286 schools shutPTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:28 IST
The Gujarat government on Monday informed the Assembly that there was a shortfall of over 9,405 classrooms in various government-run primary schools as on December 2020.
While responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday informed the House that these classrooms will be built at the earliest.
Of the 33 districts in Gujarat, tribal-dominated Dahod tops the list with a shortfall of 1,087 classrooms, followed by Banaskantha with 662, Anand 596, Bhavnagar 506 and Bharuch with 496.
Responding to a related question, Chudasama said 286 state-run primary schools were shut in the last two years, and students had been given admission in nearby schools.
Giving details about the mid-day meal scheme, the minister said the state government spends Rs 4.97 on each student from Class I to V and Rs 7.45 on those from Class VI to VIII.
He added that the government had increased the per head allocation by Rs 0.49 for students of class I to V and Rs 0.74 for those from Class VI to VII through a notification issued in May last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chudasama
- Question Hour
- Gujarat
- Banaskantha
- Congress
- Dahod
- Assembly
- Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
ALSO READ
Voting underway for local bodies polls in Gujarat
Congress-Left-ISF alliance not a threat to BJP in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
Erstwhile Congress government in Pudhucherry did ''petty politics'' on implementing Central government schemes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karaikkal.
Congress collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics, claims Shah in Karaikal public meeting.
Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming there is no dedicated fisheries ministry; Says the Congress leader was on 'vacation' and the NDA had set it up in 2019.