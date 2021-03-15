No children missing after gunmen raid primary school in Nigeria's Kaduna -security commissioner

No children missing after gunmen raid primary school in Nigeria's Kaduna -security commissionerReuters | Kaduna | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:33 IST
No children are missing after gunmen raided a primary school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna state, the state's security commissioner said in a news conference on Monday.
Samuel Aruwan said two children were missing after the raid on Monday morning but were later found. He said three teachers were kidnapped from the school.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samuel Aruwan
- Nigerian
- Kaduna