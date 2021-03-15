Left Menu

No children missing after gunmen raid primary school in Nigeria's Kaduna -security commissioner

Reuters | Kaduna | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:33 IST
No children are missing after gunmen raided a primary school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna state, the state's security commissioner said in a news conference on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan said two children were missing after the raid on Monday morning but were later found. He said three teachers were kidnapped from the school.

