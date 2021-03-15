Left Menu

Over 32% sanctioned posts in central universities vacant: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:06 IST
Over 32% sanctioned posts in central universities vacant: Govt
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Over 32 per cent sanctioned posts in central universities across the country are lying vacant, Lok Sabha was informed Monday. The highest percentage of vacancies is in the OBC category, which is over 52 per (3949 out of 7589 posts) in central universities and almost 42 pc (539 out of 1291 posts) in the IITs. The data was shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply to a query.

According to the data, of the total 7,409 sanctioned SC posts 2,847 are lying vacant across 42 central universities, three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IITs (Non-faculty), IIMs, IISERs and IISc. The vacancies in the ST category is even higher (42.9 pc). But the maximum vacancies are in the OBC category (51.6 per cent) which is 5,142 posts are lying vacant as against a sanctioned strength of 9960, as per the data.

Responding to a separate query on vacancies in teaching positions in the central universities including the three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, the minister stated that against a sanctioned strength 19,356, there are 6,319 vacancies. "Vacancies in positions sanctioned for OBCs at various levels are caused by dynamic processes attributed, inter-alia, to retirements, resignations, deaths, deputations, expansion and opening of new institutions.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process. Ministry of education and University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitor it with Universities," he said. The UGC has prepared the guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment which has been circulated to all universities to adhere the guidelines, he added. The minister noted that the universities have also been requested to take steps to ensure that the vacancies in the varsities as well as in the colleges affiliated are filled up at the earliest. ''However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dallas Seavey completes shortened route to win record-tying fifth Iditarod

Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning, reaching the finish line on this years shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness just after 5 a.m. Alaska time. Seavey, 34, completed th...

Bank strike: Services hit in Madhya Pradesh

Banking operations in 7,800 bank branches in Madhya Pradesh remained paralysed on Monday on the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by unions to protest the privatisation of public sector lenders.Nearly 32,000 bank officers and emplo...

Sonia Gandhi, Mamata, Kejriwal should apologise to nation: Prakash Javadekar after court's verdict on Batla House encounter case

Soon after the Delhi Courts verdict that awarded death penalty to the 2008 Batla House encounter convict, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday demanded an apology from the top opposition leaders of the country who had questioned the p...

European shares flat as financials, miners weigh; Flutter rises

European stocks ended flat on Monday, with declines led by financial and mining stocks, while gains in betting firm Flutter Entertainment and optimism about a strong economic rebound helped limit losses.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021