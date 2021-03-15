Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:00 IST
Student organisations protest for reopening of Jamia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The All India Students' Association (AISA) along with other student organisations Monday staged a protest demanding an immediate reopening of Jamia Millia Islamia.

They alleged in a statement that despite a promise on February 17 by the administration of reopening central and departmental libraries there hasn't been any progress even a month later.

''This same tactic was repeated by Jamia admin during another protest on February 22. Memorandums regarding the issues were submitted to the admin on both occasions. Admin has been non responsive to both,'' the statement said.

The AISA added that ''half of the students in almost all the running batches are unable to join the classes, while many others face difficulties in finding online reading material, especially in Hindi, Urdu, and other vernacular languages''.

According to the university spokesperson, the university will take a ''holistic view of the situation'' as a large percentage of the students will have to come from different parts of the country.

''Moreover, we have to see that the situation in Delhi is safe enough and students who reside in different parts of the country have a safe passage to Delhi. I think at an opportune time, we will have a decision in this regard. We cannot endlessly keep the university shut, it has to be a very well informed decision, factoring in the academic interest of the stake holders,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

