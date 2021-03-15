Over 50 per cent posts vacant in 426 Guj colleges: Minister

Against a sanctioned strength of 14,300 teaching and non-teaching staff in 426 government-run as well as grant-in-aid Science, Arts and Commerce colleges in Gujarat, 7,249 posts were lying vacant as on December last year, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said in the Assembly on Monday.

Grant-in-aid Arts and Commerce colleges were the worst hit with 4,324 vacancies in posts of principals, professors, librarians and other non-teaching staff, the minister said.

Advertisement

He said there were 1,870 vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in grant-in-aid Science stream colleges.

The minister informed the House that 544 posts were lying vacant in 33 government-run Science colleges, and 511 posts were yet to be filled in government-run Arts and Commerce colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)