BJP not serious about tackling pollution in Delhi: AAP

The BJP is not serious about tackling pollution in Delhi which is evident from the fact that the Centre allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management Ordinance to lapse, the AAP claimed on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Atishi questioned the Central government over the ordinance getting lapsed.

''The Central government had taken one step towards controlling pollution and allowed even that to fall through. Their seriousness towards the health and wellbeing of Delhi residents is for everyone to see,'' she said.

Advertisement

''With the ordinance for bringing in the Commission for Air Quality Management having lapsed, who will take action against the errant,'' she asked.

She further said that since the Centre did not table the Commission for Air Quality Management Bill in the Parliament session, it is clear that they don't care about the health of the people of Delhi.

Responding to the charges, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said that every Delhi government and AAP leaders try to portray they are very concerned about rising pollution in Delhi, but if they had been even little serious they should have set up a committee of specialists say from IIT Delhi to study the exact reasons of air pollution in Delhi.

''Pollution like many other issues is just an issue for self-glorification for the Arvind Kejriwal government and the proof of same is that the government distributed Stubble Decomposition Mixture to 310 farmers in Delhi worth just around Rs. 40,000 but spent around Rs. 7 crores on its publicity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)