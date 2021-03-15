Left Menu

BJP not serious about tackling pollution in Delhi: AAP

The BJP is not serious about tackling pollution in Delhi which is evident from the fact that the Centre allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management Ordinance to lapse, the AAP claimed on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:13 IST
BJP not serious about tackling pollution in Delhi: AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP is not serious about tackling pollution in Delhi which is evident from the fact that the Centre allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management Ordinance to lapse, the AAP claimed on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Atishi questioned the Central government over the ordinance getting lapsed.

''The Central government had taken one step towards controlling pollution and allowed even that to fall through. Their seriousness towards the health and wellbeing of Delhi residents is for everyone to see,'' she said.

''With the ordinance for bringing in the Commission for Air Quality Management having lapsed, who will take action against the errant,'' she asked.

She further said that since the Centre did not table the Commission for Air Quality Management Bill in the Parliament session, it is clear that they don't care about the health of the people of Delhi.

Responding to the charges, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said that every Delhi government and AAP leaders try to portray they are very concerned about rising pollution in Delhi, but if they had been even little serious they should have set up a committee of specialists say from IIT Delhi to study the exact reasons of air pollution in Delhi.

''Pollution like many other issues is just an issue for self-glorification for the Arvind Kejriwal government and the proof of same is that the government distributed Stubble Decomposition Mixture to 310 farmers in Delhi worth just around Rs. 40,000 but spent around Rs. 7 crores on its publicity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021