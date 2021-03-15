Left Menu

Give Pak returnee Geeta govt job, says NGO taking care of her

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:20 IST
Give Pak returnee Geeta govt job, says NGO taking care of her

An NGO taking care of Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired woman who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015, has suggested she be given a government job so that she could become financially independent.

Sign language expert Gyanendra Purohit of NGO Anand Service Society said Geeta, who had recently shifted to Parbhani in Maharashtra, had cleared her Class V exams and was preparing to answer Class VIII exams through open school.

''The Centre or the Maharashtra government should provide her a government job as per her qualification to make her financially independent,'' Purohit told PTI.

Geeta, who returned to India on October 26, 2015 after intervention by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, was initially lodged at a facility of a hearing and speech impaired institute run by an Indore-based NGO.

The over five-year-long search to find Geeta's family led to Parbhani in Maharashtra, where she is now being trained in sign language by Pahal, an NGO working for the hearing and speech impaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021