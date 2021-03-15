Give Pak returnee Geeta govt job, says NGO taking care of her

An NGO taking care of Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired woman who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015, has suggested she be given a government job so that she could become financially independent.

Sign language expert Gyanendra Purohit of NGO Anand Service Society said Geeta, who had recently shifted to Parbhani in Maharashtra, had cleared her Class V exams and was preparing to answer Class VIII exams through open school.

Advertisement

''The Centre or the Maharashtra government should provide her a government job as per her qualification to make her financially independent,'' Purohit told PTI.

Geeta, who returned to India on October 26, 2015 after intervention by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, was initially lodged at a facility of a hearing and speech impaired institute run by an Indore-based NGO.

The over five-year-long search to find Geeta's family led to Parbhani in Maharashtra, where she is now being trained in sign language by Pahal, an NGO working for the hearing and speech impaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)