Left Menu

Nokia's Finnish union estimates 300 job cuts

"From the point of view of the employees, I think cutting costs and having the opportunity to invest in our strengths and develop them is a step to the right direction," Laurikainen said. The job cuts are part of a wider restructuring plan where Nokia aims to achieve 600 million euros in cost savings by end of 2023.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:17 IST
Nokia's Finnish union estimates 300 job cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Telecom company Nokia will likely cut about 300 jobs in Finland, mainly at its headquarters, as part of a wider restructuring plan, a Finnish union representative told Reuters. Nokia on Tuesday announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities, to better compete with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.

Workers Union shop steward Lasse Laurikainen said the employees were expecting layoffs, but they think the restructuring program is the right move for Nokia. "From the point of view of the employees, I think cutting costs and having the opportunity to invest in our strengths and develop them is a step to the right direction," Laurikainen said.

The job cuts are part of a wider restructuring plan where Nokia aims to achieve 600 million euros in cost savings by end of 2023. At the same time, the company expects to spend 600-700 million euros in restructuring charges. A Nokia spokesperson told Reuters that the company has just informed works councils and expect local consultation processes, where applicable, to start shortly.

"Timelines will become clearer once the consultation period finishes," the spokesperson said in an email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit v...

Soccer-Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured. The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury...

Wrestling: Sandeep books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan

National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday.T...

Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar among nine wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers

Gurpreet Singh 77 kg and Sunil Kumar 87 kg are among the nine wrestlers selected in the trials conducted at IG Stadium here in Delhi for the Asian Olympic qualifiers event and the 2021 senior Asian Championship. The national selection trial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021