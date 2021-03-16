Left Menu

Wrestling: Sandeep books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan

National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday. With the 74kg being the most competitive category, bouts were close despite the absence of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who opted to skip trials, saying he was not prepared. Sandeep beat Dhankar 2-1 in the final bout, earning the right to be on the flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan where the Olympic Qualifiers will be held from April 9-11.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:56 IST
Wrestling: Sandeep books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday.

The 74kg being the most competitive category, bouts were close despite the absence of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who opted to skip trials, saying he was not prepared.

Sandeep beat Dhankar 2-1 in the final bout, earning the right to be on the flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan where the Olympic Qualifiers will be held from April 9-11. Sandeep had got the better of Narsingh Yadav 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Amit had made the final after winning his semifinal against Jitender Kinha on criteria. He scored the last point in the 3-3 tie to emerge the winner.

Satyawart Kadiyan and Sumit Malik expectedly won the trials in the 97kg and 125kg respectively.

Both of them had fared poorly in the recent Ranking Series event in Rome.

Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg), and Deepak Punia (86kg) had qualified for the Tokyo Games after winning medals at the 2019 World Championships, held in Nur Sultan.

In the Greco Roman style, Gyanender (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg), and Naveen (130kg) won the trials in their respective categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man killed by wild elephant in Raigarh district

An 18-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in a forested area of Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.The incident took place in the morning hours near Behramar village under Chhal forest range, where the ...

Science News Roundup: HK scientist develops retinal scan technology and mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autismA Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan r...

Indian Railways will never be privatised: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways in ...

Soccer-Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes

Arsene Wenger says FIFA should consider holding the World Cup and Euros every two years and that a review of the international match calendar will consider compressed qualifiers and enforced breaks for players. The former Arsenal manager is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021