Left Menu

DOT School of Design Invites Early Admission for Degree and Diploma Courses in Six Design Disciplines

And students from in and around Chennai who aspired to pursue design courses had to chase fewer and fewer seats in the cities of other states. Mr. AR R Raammnath added that in this context, DOT School of Design comes as a boon for students from in and around Chennai who are keen to pursue a creative design career.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:59 IST
DOT School of Design Invites Early Admission for Degree and Diploma Courses in Six Design Disciplines

DOT School of Design, Chennai's first multi-disciplinary design college, invites applications from students for early admission for the 2021 batch of its Bachelors, Masters, and Diploma courses in Spatial Design, Industrial Design, Communication Design, Fashion Design, Textile Design, and Fine Arts.

The college takes only 25 students per discipline. Early admission helps students secure their seats in the courses of their choice. Offered in collaboration with Alagappa University, (Accredited with 'A+' grade by NAAC) approved by the Government of Tamilnadu.

The students can visit www.dotsod.in or call 95000 12166 to learn more and avail early admission. The application closes on 31 March 2021.

Commenting about design education, Mr. AR R Raammnath, Chairman, DOT School of Design, said, that today there are more options in higher education than ever. Alongside the traditional streams such as engineering, medicine, and commerce, there are a variety of new streams. However, a higher education in design is among the avenues that promise new, fast growing, more challenging and highly rewarding careers as the design industry has become the new growth engine for aspiring economies around the world and design professionals are heading successful companies everywhere.

However, quality design education is not equally distributed. In a city like Chennai which boasts of a diversified manufacturing sector, IT and other services industry, and growing urban infrastructure, it did not have an exclusive design college. And students from in and around Chennai who aspired to pursue design courses had to chase fewer and fewer seats in the cities of other states." Mr. AR R Raammnath added that in this context, DOT School of Design comes as a boon for students from in and around Chennai who are keen to pursue a creative design career. "Our strengths are our eminent faculties from esteemed institutions, avant-garde infrastructure and carefully-crafted curriculum. Unlike the conventional method of teaching, DOT moulds its students through hands-on training. The teaching framework here grooms the students to respect the history of design, learn from the pioneers, work with the craftsmen, equip for the industrial world, and prepare for the digital future." He said that due to lack of awareness, creative education is largely left unexplored by students and parents. The huge gap between the demand and supply of creative skills is an opportunity, as design students who enter the job market early will have more bargaining power. It is not an exaggeration to state that the next decade marks the shift from "making" to "creating". It is time that students chose the path less travelled and chart a new course for themselves with design education.

Image: DOT School of Design

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man killed by wild elephant in Raigarh district

An 18-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in a forested area of Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.The incident took place in the morning hours near Behramar village under Chhal forest range, where the ...

Science News Roundup: HK scientist develops retinal scan technology and mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autismA Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan r...

Indian Railways will never be privatised: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways in ...

Soccer-Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes

Arsene Wenger says FIFA should consider holding the World Cup and Euros every two years and that a review of the international match calendar will consider compressed qualifiers and enforced breaks for players. The former Arsenal manager is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021