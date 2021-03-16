119 CPSEs continuously recording profit for last five years

As many as 119 CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) are continuously recording profit, while 30 undertakings have registered losses in the last five years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said there are 366 CPSEs in the country as of March 31, 2020.

''There are 119 CPSEs continuously in profit for last 5 years and 30 CPSEs continuously in losses for last 5 years,'' he said.

Replying to another question, the minister said the automobile industry has been facing a shortage of semiconductors.

It has been intimated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that several steps have been taken to make semiconductors available, he added.

