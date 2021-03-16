Left Menu

Certification programmes introduced to create online pool of professionals to help tourists: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The tourism ministry has launched the Incredible India Tourist Facilitator (IITF) and Incredible India Tourist Guide (IITG) certification programs to create an online pool of professionals to help tourists, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said the two digital initiatives aim to create an online learning platform with the objective of creating a pool of well-trained, professional tourist facilitators and tourist guides across the country, including in remote areas with tourism potential.

''The candidates can pursue these online courses from anywhere and at any time and at their own pace. The tourist facilitators and guides are essentially interpreters of a place/event/experience tasked with making tourist spots appealing, explaining the history, myths, legends, and culture associated with the destinations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

