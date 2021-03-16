Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill

Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions BillPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:35 IST
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals.
The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, was passed by Rajya Sabha through a voice vote.
Replying to a debate on the bill, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that of the 110 recommendations made by a parliamentary committee on it, the government accepted 102 while six recommendations were accepted with slight modifications. Only two recommendations were not accepted.
The bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a central register and state register and creation of a system to improve research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
