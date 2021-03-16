Left Menu

Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, was passed by Rajya Sabha through a voice vote.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that of the 110 recommendations made by a parliamentary committee on it, the government accepted 102 while six recommendations were accepted with slight modifications. Only two recommendations were not accepted.

The bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a central register and state register and creation of a system to improve research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

