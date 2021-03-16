Left Menu

Maha: 7 detained in Jalna during Maratha quota protest

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:38 IST
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were detained in Sasht Pimpalgaon area of Jalna's Ambad tehsil on Tuesday while carrying out a protest demanding Maratha reservation, police said.

They were planning to take a march from Sasht Pimpalgaon to Baramati but were detained at the starting point itself, an official said.

Pleas against the Maharashtra government's 2018 decision to provide quota to the Maratha community in jobs and education are being heard in the Supreme Court currently.

