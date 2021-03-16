Left Menu

Two children dead, three injured as gate of deserted hostel collapses on them in UP

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:37 IST
Two children died and three more were injured when the gate of a deserted hostel collapsed on them in neighbouring Deoria district, police said on Tuesday.

No FIR has been lodged and police have not yet received any complaint in the case, they said.

The children had on Monday climbed the gate of the hostel meant for Scheduled Caste students near the Math-Lar postgraduate college when it collapsed on them, Superintendent of Police (SP), Deoria, Shripati Mishra said.

Roshan (10), son of Ajai Chauhan of Bhatparrani, and Khushbu (8), daughter of Neeraj Chauhan of Lar, died while they were being taken to a hospital, the police said, adding that three more children were undergoing treatment for injuries.

