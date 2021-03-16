Left Menu

Odisha to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovinds two-day visit to Odisha scheduled from March 21, the state government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for officers, employees and students connected with the visit.

This was decided at a preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary SC Mohapatra here on Monday.

The chief secretary asked the district dministrations of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Puri and Khurda to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 safety norms during the President's visit.

On March 21, the President will attend the convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela.

Students who will be receiving degrees and certificates from the President and drivers who will be on duty will have to undergo COVID-19 test.

The President will also inaugurate a super speciality hospital on the campus of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) on the same day.

He will visit the Sun Temple at Konark the following day.

The President will also visit Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

