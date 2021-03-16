Left Menu

1 dead, 2 held in shooting near Boise State University

Although alerts were sent out after the shooting telling students to shelter in place because of a shooting near a residency hall, the college said later in a statement that the shooting did not actually happen on the campus, which is in an urban setting.Officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 1130 Monday night, Boise police tweeted.

PTI | Boise | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:53 IST
Two suspects have been taken into custody in a fatal shooting near the campus of Boise State University, police said early Tuesday. Neither the victim nor the suspects are current Boise State University students or employees, the university said in a statement. Although alerts were sent out after the shooting telling students to shelter in place because of a shooting near a residency hall, the college said later in a statement that the shooting did not actually happen on the campus, which is in an urban setting.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night, Boise police tweeted. They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, a police statement said.

A white passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, and a short time later officers tried to pull over a similar car about two miles (3.2 kilometers) away from the shooting scene, the statement said.

One man ran from the car, but was taken into custody a few blocks away, the statement said. Police said another suspect in the area was also taken into custody after officers chased him on foot. The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately made public. Police also did not disclose details of how the shooting unfolded.

News outlets reported that the university's BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which has student housing. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday, less than an hour later. The university said that the shooting did not happen on campus property. Boise State University is one of Idaho's three public universities, with nearly 20,000 full- and part-time students. It's campus is in downtown Boise, surrounded by neighbourhoods and local businesses, and it's known to sports fans for its blue football turf. The university said in a statement that counseling services are available for students and staffers impacted by the shooting.

“The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

