ABVP workers create ruckus outside VC office in Jaipur varsity

Police on Tuesday used mild force to disperse ABVP workers after they created ruckus outside the Vice Chancellor's office at the University of Rajasthan here.

The students closed the door of the office from outside and tried to confine the VC in his office, police said, adding that when they tried to stop them, the students tore the uniform of a policeman and snatched batons following which police used mild force to disperse them. A case against 15 ABVP workers was registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station though no arrest has been made.

