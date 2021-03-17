Left Menu

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

PTI | Shimla/Newdelhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:20 IST
BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Sixty-two-year-old Sharma had been suffering from various ailments.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

According to the police, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) around 7.45 am by his aide after the parliamentarian did not respond to knocks on his door.

A police team reached the spot and forced open the door and found Sharma handing from a ceiling fan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the states 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts wer...

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is s...

Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are offering the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies.Over...

Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

In sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws, Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky moved closer Tuesday toward loosening the states voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture.A measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021