Pondy Lt Guv gives nod for disbursement of salaries to teachers in aided schools

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:42 IST
Pondy Lt Guv gives nod for disbursement of salaries to teachers in aided schools

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday accorded approval to a proposal to disburse grants in aid towards payment of pension and other retirement benefits of teachers and staff in government aided schools in the union territory.

An official release said the pension and retirement benefits were due to the staff since January 2020 (repeat January 2020) and the expenditure now approved related to disbursement of pension till February this year.

The Lt Governor has also approved disbursement of salaries due to the staff and teachers in aided schools for last six months since February last year.

The grants in aid now sanctioned to 35 schools would entail an expenditure of Rs 27.85 crores to the government.

The staff and retired employees of the aided schools were up in arms against the government for months together urging the government to disburse the amount due for several months.

They had staged protests at the Directorate of School Education office, took out rallies and laid seige to the Raj Nivas a few months ago.

The grievances of the teachers and retired staff are now settled after Tamilisai took charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Official sources said nearly 800 teachers and retired staff would be benefitted by the gesture of the Lt Governor.

