KSCF to launch campaign to ensure timely justice for child victims of sexual abuse

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:19 IST
A year-long campaign to ensure timely justice for child victims of sexual abuse will be launched by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) on Sunday.

The NGO, in a statement, said Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar has joined in support of the cause as the campaign ambassador.

The campaign, 'Justice for Every Child', aims to support 5,000 victims of cases under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 100 most sensitive districts across the country.

''As a part of the campaign, KSCF will provide legal support to child victims of sexual abuse and rape, healthcare services, particularly mental health support to child survivors and their families. Victims and their families will also be provided rehabilitation, support, education and skill development opportunities,'' the child rights NGO said.

The KSCF said it will also be organising training and sensitisation workshops for various stakeholders in the judiciary and administrative systems on child-friendly processes.

