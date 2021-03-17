Baru's book to tell inside story of India's power elite

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:16 IST
Sanjaya Baru, former advisor to Manmohan Singh, will take readers from the corridors of Parliament to Delhi's hidden durbars as he tells the ''untold story'' of Indian society in his new book.

In ''India's Power Elite: Caste, Class and Cultural Revolution'', to be released in April by Penguin Random House India under its Viking imprint, Baru will unveil the emerging dynamics of the power elites in contemporary India.

Baru, who currently teaches at the Indian School of Public Policy, has followed up his account of power politics in ''The Accidental Prime Minister'' with a new book that dissects the fault lines and power struggles dominating our political, economic and social institutions, the publishers said.

''Offering us a ringside view of the shifts in power in 'Lutyens' Delhi' and across India, Baru pulls the curtains back on the nerve centres that shape the nation's destiny,'' a statement said.

Commenting on his book, Baru said, ''When 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was published, it was received enthusiastically by readers who felt it offered them an insight into the dynamics of power in Lutyens' Delhi. However, most members of the 'Delhi Durbar' criticised me for doing precisely that - opening a window to the outside after having entered its door.

''Reflecting on the nature of Indian elites and their power, this book seeks to understand how political change wrought by the decline of the Congress and the rise of the BJP is altering the morphology of the power elite. I examine the dynamics of political, economic and cultural power in contemporary India.'' PTI ZMN RDS RDS

