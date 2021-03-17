Left Menu

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Ankara in April

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara in April "if conditions are right," Greek diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. Dendias has accepted in principle an invitation by Cavusoglu for a meeting on April 14, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:34 IST
Greek, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Ankara in April
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara in April "if conditions are right," Greek diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The issue was discussed during a meeting between Greek and Turkish officials in Athens on Wednesday. Dendias has accepted in principle an invitation by Cavusoglu for a meeting on April 14, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HFCL wins Rs 221 crore order from UP Metro Rail Corporation

Telecom equipment major HFCL has won a Rs 221 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Kanpur Metro corridor one and two and Agra Metro corridor one projects. The company will set up telecommunication systems for 32.4 km of...

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'

President Joe Biden says that it will be tough for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown wont take much longer.The deadline to end Americas longest war six weeks from now was set ...

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses: Govt.

On March 15, 8.34 million COVID vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 pc of doses Govt....

Toolkit case: HC grants last opportunity to Centre, police to file reply to Disha Ravi's plea

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted last opportunity to the Centre and Delhi Police to file their response on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi for restraining the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021