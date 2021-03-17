Left Menu

TISS View: Re-Imagining Futures by way of people-centred social innovation

TISS is a unique institution that brings together high-quality scholars and practitioners from Social, Economic, Political, Physical, Habitat, Engineering, Health, and Environmental Sciences to co-create teaching and research programmes to address the most critical current and emerging issues of the nation.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences was born from Jamsetji Tata's vision to go beyond the creation of wealth, to using that wealth for the upliftment of the underprivileged The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The year 1964 was an important landmark in the history of the Institute when it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

TISS Being a Multi-Campus Network University offers teaching, research and outreach programmes from four campuses: Mumbai (Main and Naoroji); Tuljapur, established in 1986; and Guwahati and Hyderabad, both established in 2011. TISS is a unique institution that brings together high-quality scholars and practitioners from Social, Economic, Political, Physical, Habitat, Engineering, Health, and Environmental Sciences to co-create teaching and research programmes to address the most critical current and emerging issues of the nation. “Rooted in the present while simultaneously engaging with future challenges, TISS is guided by the commitment for building human workforce and capabilities for addressing the future concerns and challenges through cutting edge research and ever – evolving course curricula.” -Prof. Shalini Bharat, Director TISS Going Global The TISS has over the years build bridges with many Universities across the world. TISS has active MoUs with some prestigious international Universities. Having a diverse set of participants across the globe, the course aims to bridge the gap between a theoretical approach to emergency management and a practical approach to reduce vulnerabilities and building resilience Collaboration with : International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies (IFRC) The University of Chicago Wells College, USA Tulane University University of South Carolina The Nevv School The University Of Utah Tampere University University Of South Carolina Washington University IN ST. Louis The London School of Economics and Political Science The Tampere University York University Otto Von Guericke University Of Sydney In the 3rd cycle of assessment held in February 2016, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rated TISS with a score of 3.89 out of 4.00, the second highest score among universities accredited thus far. In April 2018, the UGC awarded TISS with a ‘Category 1’ Deemed to be University Status. Currently NIRF ranked TISS at 34th among all universities and 57th among all Institutions of higher education. Globally QS I-Gauge has rated TISS with Diamond rating and the World University Rankings has ranked TISS among top 200 universities for SDG 1, 5, 10 and top 300 for SDGs 7, 9, 12, 16 and 17.

TISS has a multi-disciplinary faculty base and 4,500 students are currently enrolled in 2 UG, 53 PG and 18 Doctoral programmes. Expanding its branches by setting up an off-campus at Guwahati (Assam), TISS has been working in collaboration with Department of North East and Region Development to make quality education in Applied Social Sciences by reserving 2/3rd of its seats for students from the region.TISS has also been closely supporting countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Myanmar in Social Work programs.

During the pandemic,TISS has developed an in-house online learning platform called TISSonline learning (TISSOL) for a smooth academic functioning.

Teaching Programmes PhD Programmes - PhD: https://admissions.tiss.edu/admissions/mphilphd/programmes/ M.A. Programmes - MA: https://admissions.tiss.edu/admissions/ma/programmes/ Nirantar: Continuing Education Programmes (STP) - Nirantar: Continuing Education Programmes (STP) :https://admissions.tiss.edu/admissions/stp/programmes/ B.A. Programmes • B.A. (Hons) in Social Work with Specialization in • Rural Development Programme – Tuljapur Campus • Bachelor of Arts (Social Sciences) - Tuljapur Campus & Guwahati Campus Admissions announcement for BA Programs will be announcedsoon..!! visit:https://admissions.tissedu; https://appln.tiss.edu “Academic Programmes and research projects at TISS are not evolved from the theoretical abstractions or academic logics alone; the epistemological foundation of such programmes and projects evolve from the real-life issues of development and marginality and hence are geared towards contributing to social transformation.” - Prof. P.K. Shajahan,Dean,Academics Tata Institute of Social Sciences in the last 8 decades has taken the responsibility of shaping the future of youth and Society by developing and continually responding to change social realities. Som of the initiatives are as follows: People Centered Social Innovation In Action: Initiatives Taken TISS COVID-19 Response The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has tied up with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and launched a technology-assisted psycho-social counselling service called ‘iCALL’ which will use telephonic email, and chat-based mediums to provide counselling services to those battling mental affliction brought on by the pandemic. The service is meant to help not just those in need of support but also frontline health workers providing support. Early Literacy Initiative Leadership for Academicians Programme (LEAP) Higher Education Leadership Academy (HELA) Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx) Centre for Academic Leadership and EducationManagement Mahatma Gandhi Academy for Human Development (MGAHD Labour Market Research Facility All India Services Officers' Training National Corporate Social (CSR) Responsibility Hub etc.

