Rajasthan rape: Two ASI officials suspended, SHO sent to police lines

Two senior policemen have been suspended and a station house officer sent to police lines for negligence of duty in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, officials said on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at separate places by at least 20 people, including four minors, over eight days, they said.

Advertisement

Fourteen people have been arrested besides four minors have been detained in the case, Kota (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary said.

“Suket Police Station, SHO, Narayan Singh was sent to police lines on Tuesday following the preliminary inquiry report. Assistant sub inspectors Babulal and Tejraj Singh from Suket and Jhalawar police stations, respectively were also suspended. These police officials failed to act even after 10 days of the crime and protect the minor girl,” he said.

The girl had alleged that her friend Bulbul and another youth, Chothmal, on February 25 took her to Jhalawar City on the pretext of buying a schoolbag for her, Suket DSP Manjeet Singh had said He, however, said the girl is a school dropout.

She alleged that two to three other people joined them at a park where she was drugged and raped by them.

She also claimed that at least nine people at different times and separate places in Jhalawar raped her over eight days.

The police, however, said on Wednesday that the girl has claimed that a total of 20 people, including four minor boys, sexually abused her.

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Committee chairman Kaniz Fatima and member Madhubala Sharma visited the survivor's house on Tuesday and recorded the statements of the girl and her mother.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)