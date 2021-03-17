Global Indian International School Announces a Series of Scholarships for Student Success

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India • Scholarships range across Merit, Means and Talent • Scholarships are open to both GIIS and non-GIIS students • Last date to apply for the GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship is 26th March 2021, and for other scholarships is 31st March 2021.

Global Indian International School (GIIS), a premier institution with a network of 21 campuses across 7 countries, has announced six different scholarship programmes for local students, which will allow them to study in India and abroad.

The six scholarships are aimed at giving the right stepping stone to eligible students to excel in their fields of interest, and provide them an opportunity to give them world class education for a brighter future. The application and selection process will be entirely online. Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Global Schools Foundation said, “At GIIS, it has been our continuous endeavor to provide quality and world-class education to every student. The scholarship programmes are an extension and an integral part of GIIS’ commitment to provide an equal opportunity to every child to get global exposure and study an international-level curriculum across GIIS campuses in India, Malaysia and Singapore.” The six scholarships include upto 100% grant to students who show academic excellence, sports excellence, and excellence in arts, community programmes and other skills. Two of the scholarships are also focused on merit as well as means of the students, which comes as a boon in the Covid-19 economy.

The prestigious GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), a 2-year fully-funded scholarship programme for global education has given wings to more than 100 Indian students since its inception 12 years ago. More students will be able to benefit from the grant this year, as the school has increased the number of scholarships handed out under this programme. Shortlisted students will get a chance to finish their decisive Grades in GIIS campuses in Singapore, Malaysia or India, including those in Bangalore (Whitefield), Pune (Balewadi), Noida and Ahmedabad.

Several scholarships offered by GIIS in their India Scholarship Programme includes the Global Sports Scholarship (for grades 1 to 12) to support young sportspersons and acknowledge their achievements at the international, national, and state levels. The Global Future-Ready Merit Scholarship (for grades 7 to 12) recognizes academic talent and will be awarded to deserving and distinguished applicants and make them future-ready. GIIS also offers 9GEMSTM Holistic Development Scholarship (for grades 6 to 12), a programme based on GIIS’ proprietary holistic learning framework 9GEMSTM, designed to groom students, hone their inherent strengths, and mould their personalities to make them well-rounded citizens. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Global Skills Scholarship (for grade 6 to 12) is another programme by GIIS which recognizes and encourages students with a passion for science and innovation. Furthermore, the Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit cum Means Scholarship (for Nursery to grade 12) is aimed to extend financial assistance and make education affordable for deserving students from moderate-income families with a fee waiver in the tuition fee to help them in their educational journey. These scholarships are open for both GIIS and Non-GIIS students.

For the 2-year GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship programme, students willing to apply can do so by submitting the application form https://hubs.ly/H0HRKmW0 before 26th March 2021. For other Scholarships, the last date to apply is 31st March 2021, for which students from Noida, Pune, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad can apply on https://hubs.ly/H0Jlgj50.

The selection process for the GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship will include an online written exam, followed by 2 rounds of virtual interviews. For more details on GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, you can visit https://hubs.ly/H0G7q6z0.

The selection process for India scholarships is based on their respective eligibility criteria. For more details visit respective campus websites as listed below.

Noida- https://hubs.ly/H0JjbR10 Pune - https://hubs.ly/H0JjbR60 Bangalore - https://hubs.ly/H0JjbRr0 Ahmedabad - https://hubs.ly/H0JjbT40 To provide quality education to students in India, GIIS continues to give aspiring students a platform to hone their skills and build leaders of tomorrow.

About Global Indian International School Winner of over 200 international awards, Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a global network of premier international schools with more than 16,000 students across 21 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam, and India. Founded in 2002, the GIIS network of schools offers a range of international and Indian curricula for kindergarten to Grade 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, IB Primary Years Programme, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Global Montessori Plus programme.

GIIS’ mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders and innovators of tomorrow through a skills-based approach to education which believes in academic and extracurricular excellence. This approach, called the Nine GEMS™ methodology, balances excellence in academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship, and character development. GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF) which has been recognized worldwide for high standards of governance and established academic criteria.

