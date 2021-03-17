Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:22 IST
Maha: 30 children from ashram school test COVID-19 positive

As many as 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official from the health department said on Wednesday.

The cases came to light after a couple of students displayed symptoms of the viral infection earlier this week, the official from the taluka medical office said.

Of the 193 students from Nandore Government Ashram School, 30 tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, he said, adding that one of the teachers from the facility has also contracted the infection.

Following the detection of the cases, the school has been declared a containment zone and a notice has been displayed accordingly at the entrance of the facility, it was stated.

According to the health department, infected children and the teacher are currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 treatment centre in the district.

Earlier, as many as 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar tested positive for coronavirus last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

