Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, completing two-thirds of budget exercise

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programmes and schemes. The Lok Sabha earlier discussed demands for grants of different ministries, including railways, education and health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:44 IST
Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, completing two-thirds of budget exercise

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programmes and schemes. This completes two-thirds of the exercise for approval of the Budget for 2021-22. The Appropriation Bill authorising payment and appropriation of specified sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for 2021-22 was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill was later approved by voice vote. The Lok Sabha earlier discussed demands for grants of different ministries, including railways, education and health. Speaker Om Birla later applied the guillotine, after which all the outstanding demands for grants, whether discussed or not, were put to vote at once and passed. After that, the Appropriation Bill was taken into consideration and passed by the lower house of Parliament. The Lok Sabha will now discuss the Finance Bill, which essentially contains the government's tax proposals. Once the Finance Bill is passed, the budget exercise is complete. Both appropriation and finance bills are classified as money bills which do not require the explicit consent of the Rajya Sabha. The upper house only discusses them and returns the bills. After passing the Finance Bill, it enters the statute as the Finance Act. Thus, the final Budget gets approved. While guillotine literally is a large, weighted blade used for executing a condemned person, in legislative parlance, to ''guillotine'' means to bunch together and fast-track the passage of financial business. It is a fairly common procedural exercise in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session. After the Budget is presented, Parliament goes into recess for about three weeks, during which the House Standing Committees examine demands for grants for various ministries, and prepare reports. After Parliament reassembles, time is allotted for discussions on the demands for grants of some ministries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Javagal Srinath, A-list entrepreneurs buyout China's Shunwei Capital's stake in Koo

A bunch of Indian A-list entrepreneurs, including Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and former Indian Cricketer Javagal Srinath, have bought out Chinese investors Shunwei Capitals stake in the parent firm of Koo, Indias answer to Twitter.Bo...

IATA calls on governments to stimulate travel to help airline recovery

Global airline industry body IATA called on governments to stimulate travel to help airlines recover from the coronavirus crisis, saying that the industry needed additional relief measures. I urge governments to consider stimulus measures, ...

COOIT urges govt to promote cultivation of GM oilseeds to boost output

Oilseeds trade body Central Organization for Oil Industry Trade on Wednesday said it has urged the government to promote the cultivation of genetically modified GM oilseeds in the country to boost domestic production.Indias dependence on i...

Surrendered Naxal deposes in case against 'Maoist' couple

A 32-year-old surrendered Naxal deposed before a court here on Wednesday in the ongoing trial against Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanavare, who died at a hospital earlier this year.The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021