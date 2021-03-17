Left Menu

Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for Ambassadors scholarship program

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:50 IST
Embassy of Vietnam signs MoUs with 3 Indian institutes for Ambassadors scholarship program

The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam here has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three Indian institutions for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship program for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The three institutions are Integral University (Lucknow), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Bhubaneshwar) and Rishihood University (Sonepat).

''Our objective is to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programs which serve to enhance the intellectual life and cultural development of both countries, and to contribute to increased international cooperation between India and Vietnam,” said Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau. According to the MOUs, Vietnam nationals can apply for 2021 Ambassador's undergraduate, masters and PhD Scholarship tenable in India for four courses commencing in September or October 2021.

Vietnamese students are not required to pay any application fee. Each scholarship provides approved tuition fees as well as accommodation and meal costs on campus. While Integral University will provide 6 scholarships to Vietnamese students under the Ambassadors Scholarship programme every year, KIIT will provide 55 scholarships and Rishiwood will provide 10 scholarships.

Syed Nadeem Akhtar, Pro-Chancellor, Integral University, Lucknow said ''We feel privileged to offer merit scholarships to Vietnamese students, who have a distinct reputation for being laborious, hardworking and disciplined and look forward to further promoting Indo-Vietnamese relations and making them stronger through education.'' Bandita Sahoo, Assistant Director General International Relations KIIT University, said, ''We also offer different scholarships to students which we elaborately mentioned in the MoU. We would like to express our gratitude to the Vietnam embassy for this opportunity and look forward to various collaborations with the embassy and other academic institutions of Vietnam in the coming future as well.'' ''We have students from more than 50 different countries and we would like to have students from Vietnam to experience the exposure be it academic, research or cultural,'' Sahoo said.

Sahil Agarwal CEO, Rishiwood University said ''We aim to promote appropriate joint research projects and joint courses of study, with particular emphasis on internationally funded projects and conduct joint cultural projects and study tours”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Javagal Srinath, A-list entrepreneurs buyout China's Shunwei Capital's stake in Koo

A bunch of Indian A-list entrepreneurs, including Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and former Indian Cricketer Javagal Srinath, have bought out Chinese investors Shunwei Capitals stake in the parent firm of Koo, Indias answer to Twitter.Bo...

IATA calls on governments to stimulate travel to help airline recovery

Global airline industry body IATA called on governments to stimulate travel to help airlines recover from the coronavirus crisis, saying that the industry needed additional relief measures. I urge governments to consider stimulus measures, ...

COOIT urges govt to promote cultivation of GM oilseeds to boost output

Oilseeds trade body Central Organization for Oil Industry Trade on Wednesday said it has urged the government to promote the cultivation of genetically modified GM oilseeds in the country to boost domestic production.Indias dependence on i...

Surrendered Naxal deposes in case against 'Maoist' couple

A 32-year-old surrendered Naxal deposed before a court here on Wednesday in the ongoing trial against Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanavare, who died at a hospital earlier this year.The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021